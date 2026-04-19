Remembering My Grandmother: Labour, Caste, and the Making of a Family

The night before, the whole community gathered at our house and built a tent in our yard for the funeral. Pastors came and went, speaking about the afterlife. Women read Bible verses and sang hymns to comfort the grieving family. A neighbour, to whom my grandmother had been like a mother, agreed to cook the food for the ceremony.

Traditionally, the food served at a funeral is simple and vegetarian. Not to signal purity, but to symbolise mourning. Meat is reserved for celebrations like weddings. In earlier days, families often could not afford to serve a full meal, so the food would simply be a plain bun and black coffee. Because of this, asking an elderly person, “When are you serving bun and coffee?” became a dark but socially acceptable joke.

There is no formal announcement that food is ready. Someone from the family will whisper in your ear that there is food and ask you to please go eat. In most cases, the food is served in a neighbour’s yard. There is no proper seating arranged. People eat sitting wherever they can, or standing awkwardly, as if guilty that they are alive and able to eat, unlike the person who has just passed.

There was a strange knot in my stomach watching her body being brought home through a narrow gap between two buildings. We do not have a proper road or path connecting our house to a public road. It felt like a scene from an anti-caste film. We are wedged between private properties owned by other people. When I posted about it, some people asked if we had been stopped from using the main road. But the truth is, there is no proper road for us to take.