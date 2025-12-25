Invisible Labour of Tradition: How Women Make (& Pay for) the ‘Festive’ Home

Unpaid domestic and care work of women is the backbone of daily life in an Indian household; it is the cooking, cleaning, caregiving, shopping, and emotional labour that make households run. In India, this invisible economy is not a small add-on; it is a structural reality that consumes large parts of women’s time and choices. This pattern is hardly anecdotal. The 2019 Time Use Survey by the National Statistical Office found women aged 15–59 spent, on average, 46 percent of their waking hours on unpaid work, roughly eight times more than men.

Similarly, a 2024 survey recorded women spending 289 minutes (over 4.8 hours) per day on unpaid domestic services, while men spent just 88 minutes. These gaps are not trivial; they determine who can work, study, rest and participate fully in public life.

As we move on from the festive, smoggy, hangover of October into the twinkly fairy lights of December, it is worth remembering how exhausted many women have been through this season.