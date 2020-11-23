BJP Worker Shot Dead in North-East Delhi, Son Stabbed

Zulfiqar Qureshi, along with his son, left his house at around 7 am towards a nearby mosque when he was shot dead.

Unknown assailants shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and RTI activist Zulfiqar Qureshi in Delhi's Sunder Nagri in the Nand Nagri area of North-East Delhi on Monday, 23 November. Qureshi, 57, was shot in the head and died on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, Qureshi, along with his son, left his house at around 7 am towards a nearby mosque when he was shot dead. The assailants also stabbed Qureshi’s son who has been admitted to a hospital.

The police later cordoned off the area and a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence. The armed assailants fled after the incident. According to the police, Qureshi who has several cases registered against him and his son, too, has been involved in a bike theft case.

“We have got some clues about the assailants and our teams are working on it. Prima facie it seems to be a matter of personal enmity.” Ved Prakash Surya, DCP North East Delhi