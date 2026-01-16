Pawars Lose Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Bastions Despite Reunion, BJP Sweeps

According to The Hindu, the BJP won 29 wards and was leading in 43 others in Pune, while the NCP and NCP (SP) managed only three and two seats respectively, with limited leads in additional wards. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP led in 81 seats, with the NCP ahead in 36. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) lagged further behind in both corporations.