BJP Leaders, Office Bearers Resign Over UGC's New Caste Discrimination Rules

Legal scrutiny of the regulations has intensified. Analysis showed that petitions before the Supreme Court argue the regulations are exclusionary, as they deny grievance redressal to those not belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Other Backward Classes. Petitioners seek a direction to restrain the implementation of the rules in their current form, contending that the denial of access to grievance mechanisms based on caste identity constitutes impermissible state discrimination.