Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flood Alerts In Assam, Bengal

According to Financial Express, the outburst led to the evacuation of approximately 4,000–5,000 people into shelters in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, with over 6,000 more relocated to safer areas. Disaster response teams, including State Disaster Response Force and Civil Defence, were deployed, and a National Disaster Response Force team was en route. Assam’s Dhubri district administration also prepared for possible downstream effects, with the Chief Minister’s Office confirming close monitoring of the situation.