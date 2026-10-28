Thousands Evacuated as Cyclone Arnab Weakens to Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the early hours of 28 October 2026, bringing sustained winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph. The storm caused heavy rainfall, uprooted trees, damaged infrastructure, and led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents from vulnerable coastal districts. No casualties were officially reported as of Wednesday morning, though property and crop damage assessments were ongoing.