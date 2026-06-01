Bhupender Yadav denies Jairam Ramesh's claims On Nicobar Project Clearances

In his reply, Yadav cited detailed environmental studies, shoreline assessments, marine investigations, and modelling exercises conducted by institutions such as the Zoological Survey of India, Botanical Survey of India, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, and Wildlife Institute of India. He clarified that while primary field data were collected over a single seasonal cycle, the analysis was integrated with long-term historical datasets maintained by these institutions, which have decades of ecological research experience in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands according to analysis.