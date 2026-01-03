BCCI Orders KKR To Remove Mustafizur Rahman Amid IPL Controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision follows recent developments affecting India-Bangladesh relations and growing controversy over Rahman’s inclusion in the KKR team.

The BCCI has also stated that KKR will be permitted to seek a replacement for Rahman if required.