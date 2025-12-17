IPL 2026 Auction Analysis: Rating All 10 Teams, Part 1 — CSK, DC, GT, KKR, LSG

Uttar Pradesh’s all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma were the big gainers from the auction — both joining Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore each. Alongside them, a couple of pacers in Jammu & Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi and Madhya Pradesh’s Mangesh Yadav were the uncapped talent who fetched over Rs 5 crore.

It is now time to analyse how all ten teams stack up after the auction. In the first part, we will look at five teams — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants.