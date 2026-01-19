Bareilly Police Files FIR, Question 12 Over Namaz On Private Premises

advertisement
On 19 January 2026, Bareilly police questioned twelve individuals who were allegedly found offering namaz on a private premises in Mohammadganj village, Uttar Pradesh. All those involved were residents of the area. No arrests were made, and the individuals were released after questioning.
Police stated that the action was taken to prevent any potential disturbance or law-and-order issues in the locality.
According to The Indian Express, police received information last Friday about a group using a private property for religious activities. Officers responded by visiting the site, speaking with those present, and assessing the situation. The police issued strict instructions to the individuals not to repeat such activities at the private location in the future.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, a similar incident occurred in the same district, where twelve Muslim men were detained for offering namaz in an empty house.
The police described the action as precautionary, citing concerns raised by villagers about the house being used as a temporary madrasa without permission. The men were later released on bail after being produced before a magistrate.
Police officials stated that following reports from local residents, the authorities intervened to prevent any escalation of tensions. Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya confirmed that no formal arrests were made in the Bareilly case, and the individuals were only warned.
In the UP village case, coverage revealed that the vacant house belonged to a local resident and was being used for Friday prayers. Police said no written permission or valid documents were provided when requested by authorities. The incident came to light after a video of the prayer gathering circulated on social media.
"Conducting any new religious activity or gathering without permission is a violation of the law. Strict action will be taken if such activities are repeated," SP (South) Anshika Verma stated, as quoted in the official police communication.
Efforts are ongoing to trace three additional individuals who were reportedly involved in the UP village incident as details emerged. Police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and avoid actions that could disrupt communal harmony.
In both cases, officials responded by issuing warnings and emphasizing the need for prior permission for religious gatherings on private premises. No charges beyond breach of peace were reported, and all detained individuals were released after legal procedures were completed.
