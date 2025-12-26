'Not Communally Motivated': Yunus Administration on Another Hindu Man's Lynching

advertisement
On 24 December 2025, a Hindu man named Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob in Hosendanga village, Rajbari district, Bangladesh. The incident occurred late at night after Mondal was accused of attempting to extort money from a local resident. Police responded to the scene, but Mondal was declared dead at the hospital.
According to Hindustan Times, the Bangladesh interim government condemned the killing and stated that legal action would be taken against all involved. The administration clarified that initial investigations indicated the incident was not a communal attack, but rather a result of a clash following alleged extortion attempts by Mondal, who was wanted in several criminal cases.
As reported by The Indian Express, police arrested one of Mondal’s associates, Mohammad Selim, at the scene and recovered two firearms. Mondal was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead. His body was sent for postmortem examination, and authorities confirmed that Mondal had previous criminal cases registered against him.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, local reports indicated that Mondal was part of a criminal gang and had recently returned to the village after a period in hiding. The mob attack followed an alleged extortion attempt at the home of Shahidul Islam, after which villagers intervened and apprehended Mondal.
According to The Hindu, the Bangladesh government described the incident as “unfortunate” and reiterated that it was not communally motivated. The government urged the public to refrain from spreading misleading or provocative statements regarding the religious identity of the victim.
“The government strongly condemns this killing. The government wants to make it clear that the government does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence,” the official statement said, as cited in the reports.
The lynching of Amrit Mondal followed the recent killing of another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, which had already sparked protests and heightened tensions in both Bangladesh and India.
Bangladeshi authorities have arrested 12 people in connection with the earlier lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. The government has emphasised its commitment to the rule of law and justice, and has called for restraint in public discourse to prevent further unrest.
The report highlighted that the incident has led to diplomatic tensions, with protests occurring in several Indian cities and both countries summoning each other’s envoys. The Bangladesh government has suspended visa services in three Indian cities following demonstrations near its high commission in New Delhi.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.