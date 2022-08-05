Floods: 19 Deaths in Last 5 Days in Kerala; Landslide Claims 2 Lives in Kashmir

At least 19 people have died in heavy rains and floods in Kerala over the last five days since 31 July. Nearly 32 properties have been completely ravaged while 232 have been partially damaged, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

All districts in Kerala are on high alert owing to the torrential rains. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked citizens to be vigilant and requested those living in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations. The relentless rains in the state have raised fears of a repetition of the severe rains and flash floods of 2018.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir's Kathua district, two people died and three were injured in a landslide on Friday.