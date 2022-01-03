Vivo Y21T Launch in India With Snapdragon 680 and 6.5-inch Display

Check price, specifications, and more of the Vivo Y21T launch in India.
(Photo: playfuldroid.com)
The Vivo Y21T is finally expected to debut in India on 3 January 2022 after its official launch in Indonesia earlier.
Readers must note that most experts have said that it is not an entirely new smartphone, but instead, a modified version of the Vivo Y21s with a different chipset.
While the Vivo Y21s is powered by the Helio G80 SoC, the V21T has the Snapdragon 680. The screen of the smartphone is also a 6.51" LCD with HD+ resolution.
Additionally, the Vivo Y21T shall come in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The former can be extended virtually by 2GB, and the latter up to 1TB using a microSD card.
The Vivo Y21T's shall include:
Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, triple card slot (2 SIM + 1 microSD)
A side-mounted fingerprint reader
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
A big 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging
Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.0
Alongside this, the camera shall enjoy a triple camera system consisting 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units. There shall also be a 8MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats
There are two color options available for the vivo Y21T, the Midnight Blue and Pearl White and any of the two can be purchased in Indonesia.
