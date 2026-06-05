Annamalai Launches 'We The Leaders' Movement Days After Quitting BJP

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K Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu BJP president, formally resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 5 June 2026 and announced the launch of a new political movement. He stated that this movement would eventually become a political party and contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Annamalai cited ideological differences with the BJP, particularly regarding Tamil Nadu’s identity and interests, as the primary reason for his departure.
According to The Indian Express, Annamalai’s decision to leave the BJP was communicated to the party leadership months in advance. He described the move as the result of a long internal process, not a sudden break, and emphasised that his new organisation, “We The Leaders,” would initially function as a movement before transforming into a political party. He also announced the establishment of the A P J Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics in Coimbatore to train future political entrants.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Annamalai stated in a social media address that he had quit the BJP “in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics.” He emphasised the need for an inclusive agenda and said, “From today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement.” He reiterated that the new party would contest the next polls in Tamil Nadu and that the movement must have new dimensions and perspectives from its foundation.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the movement, named ‘We The Leaders’, has already begun enrolling members, with over one lakh people reportedly joining. Annamalai announced plans to contest upcoming local body elections and to bring professionals and experts into public life. He explained that the movement would serve as a platform for political education and engagement before evolving into a full-fledged party.
“My aspiration is to move away from cult politics and bring in a politics centred on the common man,” he said.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, Annamalai’s resignation followed months of speculation and was attributed to a fundamental ideological and strategic disconnect over Tamil Nadu’s identity. He stated, “It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian,” and concluded that his vision for Tamil Nadu no longer aligned with the BJP’s approach. He thanked the BJP leadership for their support but emphasised that he had “never compromised on any right, including TN identity, culture, water rights.”
“Certainly, in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly election, our party will contest. There is no doubt about that,” Annamalai declared during his announcement.
His resignation letter addressed to BJP national president Nitin Nabin highlighted his desire to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and to make politics accessible to the common man. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities given by the BJP but cited persistent disagreements over the past 18 months as a reason for stepping down.
Statements made during his social media address further underlined his commitment to launching a new party with an inclusive agenda. He reiterated that the movement would be built from the foundation level with a new perspective and would fight the next polls in the state.
In the days leading up to his announcement, anticipation grew as Annamalai’s supporters put up posters in Chennai and Coimbatore, urging him to lead. He confirmed his intention to interact openly with the public and clarify his political direction.
Discussions with BJP leadership in Delhi were held prior to his resignation, as coverage revealed, where Annamalai conveyed his reasons for leaving and discussed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu. The BJP formally accepted his resignation, and Annamalai’s new movement is now positioned as a potential alternative in the evolving political landscape of the state.
“All of us are middle-class people. We are common people. We do not have pedigree. We did not come from large business backgrounds. We do not have star value. No one handed over to us a great traditional political party,” Annamalai stated, outlining the ethos of his new movement.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.