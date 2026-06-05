Annamalai Launches 'We The Leaders' Movement Days After Quitting BJP

As highlighted by The News Minute, the movement, named ‘We The Leaders’, has already begun enrolling members, with over one lakh people reportedly joining. Annamalai announced plans to contest upcoming local body elections and to bring professionals and experts into public life. He explained that the movement would serve as a platform for political education and engagement before evolving into a full-fledged party.

“My aspiration is to move away from cult politics and bring in a politics centred on the common man,” he said.