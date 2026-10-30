'Will Implement UCC In UP If You Form BJP Government' Vows Amit Shah

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party would implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh if it secures victory in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. The statement was made during the UP BJP state executive committee meeting, which was attended by the entire state Cabinet, party office-bearers, and regional leaders. The meeting was convened to outline the party’s roadmap ahead of the elections and to mobilise support across all sections of society.
According to The Indian Express, Amit Shah stated, “This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states. If you form the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, we will implement UCC in Uttar Pradesh.” The announcement was made as Shah addressed party colleagues at the daylong executive committee meeting in Lucknow.
At the same event, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary described the upcoming election as a decisive contest between “destruction and development” and “casteism and nationalism” as coverage revealed. Chaudhary urged party workers to respond to opposition criticism with facts and to maintain active engagement at every organisational level, from booth committees to district units.
The BJP’s strategy session was held shortly after the results of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, where the party retained its overall tally but faced a stronger showing from the Samajwadi Party as analysis showed. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party officials, focused on reviewing organisational performance and preparing for the 2027 Assembly polls.
“The Opposition has no neeti, niyat or neta (policy, intent, leader),” read Chaudhary’s speech, distributed to attendees before the meeting began.
Shah’s UCC promise comes amid the BJP’s efforts to consolidate its position in Uttar Pradesh following the recent MLC elections. The party maintained its strength in the Legislative Council, winning six out of eleven seats, while the Samajwadi Party increased its tally to five as reporting indicated. Despite the mixed verdict, the BJP’s overall numbers in the 100-member Upper House remain unchanged, with its allies contributing to the National Democratic Alliance’s combined strength.
The Samajwadi Party’s gains, particularly in the Lucknow Graduate and Agra Teacher constituencies, have been interpreted as a signal to the BJP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections as details emerged. The SP’s improved performance has strengthened its position as the principal opposition in the Legislative Council, while the BJP has focused on reinforcing its organisational structure and outreach efforts.
Chaudhary appealed to party workers: “Are we active at every booth; are our booth committees functioning regularly; are our office-bearers executing their responsibilities; and are our mandal, regional, and district-level office bearers among people?”
In the lead-up to the Assembly polls, the BJP has called on its cadre to intensify engagement with all communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, farmers, youth, and women as further coverage revealed. The party’s leadership has emphasised the need for dialogue with grassroots workers and a focus on public interest issues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.