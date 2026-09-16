UCC by 2029: Amit Shah's Hindutva Reboot Bid Can Put BJP Allies in a Bind

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had acquired spheres of influence in the NDA after the BJP slumped to 240 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, while losing its own majority in the lower house of Parliament.

While the BJP banked on Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) for stability in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the arithmetic has changed recently after the implosion in the Trinamool Congress and also Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray). Both the TDP and the JD(U) are aware of the BJP’s relentless pursuit to work numbers for numerical confidence in Parliament.

Yet, the JD(U) had stunned political observers by quitting the NDA in 2022. That had come three years after the JD(U) opposed legislation in parliament to criminalise the practice of pronouncing "triple talaq" in 2019. The JD(U) had opposed the bill despite being an NDA constituent. The JD (U) had staged a walkout during voting on the bill in parliament.