Al-Qaeda Joins Taliban in Attack on Panjshir Valley: Report

Residents at the front lines in the Nasaji-Gulbahar area, which is just outside of Panjshir valley, on Wednesday said that the fighting resumed on Tuesday night and is still ongoing. According to locals, most of the people have fled the area, the report said.



"The fighting started at 10 pm last night and is still going on," Baba Shirin, a resident of the area, had said.



Members of the resistance front, meanwhile, said that they pushed back the Taliban attack on Panjshir and that the Taliban has suffered heavy casualties.



"In the past 40 hours the Taliban launched some offensives on Khawak from the Andarab valley of Baghlan. From our side, there were local forces of various districts of Andarab, local forces of Panjshir as well as the ANSDF forces. They fought back very well; they defeated the Taliban on that front. The Taliban lost 40 of their personnel, another 35 of them were wounded," said Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of the resistance front.