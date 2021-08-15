Air India Flight From Kabul With 129 Passengers Reaches Delhi

An Air India flight with around 129 passengers has left the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul for Delhi. The AI-244 took off at 6:06 pm on Sunday, 15 August, from the Kabul airport and has landed in Delhi.

The passengers also include diplomats and security officials posted in the Indian Embassy of Kabul.

"We are monitoring the situation and as of now continuing with our scheduled flights to Kabul," an Air India spokesperson told IANS.

Since US army has pulled out from the war-ravaged country, Taliban in the past few weeks, has been bringing provinces under its control raising concerns globally.

As the situation in Afghanistan continued to turn from bad to worse, with intense fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, several Indian nationals, including diplomats have been evacuated from the country.