Blow to National Conference, Omar as Ruhullah Mehdi Quits Party, Resigns As MP

In his exit interview, Ruhullah Mehdi explained that he had sought clarity from the party’s president, Farooq Abdullah, regarding the restoration of Article 370. He stated that Farooq Abdullah’s response indicated the party no longer believed in its original ideology, prompting his decision to leave. Coverage revealed that Mehdi viewed the National Conference as having surrendered to the BJP and failing to uphold its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.