'Stand By My Decision To Quit NC': Aga Mehdi Amid Rift With Farooq Abdullah

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“I stand by what I have said regarding my resignation," said Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference (NC) MP in the Lok Sabha, who announced that he would resign as an MP and quit the party on 3 November this year amid a widening rift with with party chairperson Farooq Abdullah.
In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Mehdi said that given the political environment over the past several months, there is a need to address people’s concerns and respond to the commitments made to them, rather than dismissing or ignoring their apprehensions.
Mehdi's decision comes in the backdrop of public disagreements he has had with Abdullah over the NC's position on the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
In a three-page letter to Abdullah last week, Mehdi questioned the NC's shift towards making the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood its primary demand, arguing that this would imply an official acceptance of the changes made to the erstwhile state's special status in August 2019.
Speaking to The Quint, Mehdi said that he had even been called a "Delhi agent" for expressing concerns about the future of Jammu and Kashmir.
"I have been called a 'Delhi agent' simply because I have been speaking about the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding, "We need to raise our voice against the shrinking democratic space, because even in Parliament, our voices are being suppressed.”
When asked about the alleged firing of pellets against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid the NEET protests in July, Mehdi said the Delhi Police did what has been happening in Kashmir for years.
Mehdi remarked that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has rightly expressed outrage on behalf of both the students and the victims of pellet firing, but his outrage shouldn't be "selective". There are people who genuinely look up to him with hope, he added.
Further, Mehdi alleged that the scope for democratic expression in the country is narrowing with each passing day.
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