'Stand By My Decision To Quit NC': Aga Mehdi Amid Rift With Farooq Abdullah

Mehdi's decision comes in the backdrop of public disagreements he has had with Abdullah over the NC's position on the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

In a three-page letter to Abdullah last week, Mehdi questioned the NC's shift towards making the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood its primary demand, arguing that this would imply an official acceptance of the changes made to the erstwhile state's special status in August 2019.

Speaking to The Quint, Mehdi said that he had even been called a "Delhi agent" for expressing concerns about the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have been called a 'Delhi agent' simply because I have been speaking about the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding, "We need to raise our voice against the shrinking democratic space, because even in Parliament, our voices are being suppressed.”

When asked about the alleged firing of pellets against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid the NEET protests in July, Mehdi said the Delhi Police did what has been happening in Kashmir for years.