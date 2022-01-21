AG Grants Consent To Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Yati Narsinghanand

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal on Friday, 21 January, granted consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, over his recent derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court.

The AG, in response to a letter by Mumbai-based activist Shachi Nelli seeking contempt proceeding against Narsinghanand, said:

"I have gone through your letter and watched the video of the statements made by Yati Narsinghanand, which have been explained to me. I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinghanand, that 'those who believed in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the army will all die the death of a dog,' is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public."