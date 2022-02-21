ABG Shipyard Scam: Ex-Chairman Rishi Aggarwal Reaches CBI HQ, To Be Questioned

The CBI had recently revealed a shocking fact that there were around 100 high value bank fraud cases that could not be registered due to non- accordance of specific consent u/s six of DSPE Act by the state governments where the general consent has been withdrawn.

The CBI has seized incriminating documents, i.e account books of ABG shipyards, its sale-purchase details, minutes of Board meetings, share registers, contract files.

Also, the bank account details of ABG Shipyards and related parties have been obtained. Subsequently, lookout circular (LOC) against the accused have already been issued by the CBI. Earlier, State Bank of India had also got the LOC issued against the main accused in 2019. In the instant case, there are 28 banks involved in consortium with huge amounts of disbursement.

There were different kinds of bank loans, including CC Loan, Term Loan, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, etc., that were given as advance by the banks.

The fraud is primarily on account of huge fund transfers by ABG Shipyard Ltd to its related parties and subsequently making adjustment entries. It is also alleged that investments were made in its overseas subsidiary by diverting the bank loans, and funds were diverted to purchase assets in the name of its related parties.