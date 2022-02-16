Explained: How ABG Shipyard Defrauded 28 Banks Out of Rs 22,842 Crore

ABG Shipyard, India’s largest private ship building company is in the news, not for the news of a new project but for perpetrating the country’s biggest banking scam in history.

On 7 February, the Gujarat-based firm and its directors were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigations for fraudulent loan defaults to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore. This trumps the scam perpetrated by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in 2017 who cheated Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,400 crore.

According to the CBI, ABC Shipyard’s former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh and others have booked for duping a consortium of 28 banks, which include the SBI, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and others.

And on 15 February, the CBI issued look-out circulars (LoC) against the accused in order to prevent them leaving the country and create another Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi situation of extradition.