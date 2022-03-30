Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Merge Delhi Municipal Corporations Amid AAP-Centre Row

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 March, passed The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the Delhi government was giving step-motherly treatment to three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and that not all of these corporations were equipped with "sufficient resources to discharge their responsibilities."

"The bill I have brought, its aim is that the three municipal corporations should be made one again and the Delhi Municipal Corporation should be made one," he stated.

This comes amid a row between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP at the Centre over the postponement of MCD polls.