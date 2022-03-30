BJYM 'Attacks' Kejriwal's House: 2 Aspects to BJP's Escalation Against AAP

The residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly vandalised by BJP youth activists on Wednesday 30 March. The attack took place after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, landed up outside Kejriwal's residence to protest his remarks calling the recent movie Kashmir Files as a "false film".

According to the police, the BJYM activists threw a box of paint at the wall of the Delhi CM's residence near civil lines.

After the incident, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia put out tweets accusing the BJP of trying to assassinate Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In response, BJP leaders like MS Sirsa tweeted that the protest was the result of "popular anger" against Kejriwal following his remarks on Kashmir files.