'BJP Will Take Advantage': Karnataka Cong Leaders Caught Gossiping on Mic

"Today it is Sardar Patel's birth anniversary," Siddaramaiah said in Kannada. He then asked, "There is no portrait of him?" to which Shivakumar responded: "Yes, it is his birthday today also, but we never keep the photo."

Fearing BJP's criticism for not installing Sardar Patel's portrait along with Indira Gandhi's as 31 October is also the birth anniversary of the country's first deputy PM.

"But what happens with BJP is they will take advantage," Siddaramaiah said.

He also asked Shivakumar to get Patel's portrait and it was put up later in the event.