BJP Inducts Two Opposition MLAs After 4 MLAs Quit Ahead of UP Polls

Congress MLAs Naresh Saini and Hari Om Yadav joined the BJP today, on 12 January.
With the announcement of the Vidhan Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the process of switching parties has increased.
Congress MLA Naresh Saini from Behat assembly seat of Saharanpur and Hari Om Yadav, SP MLA from Sirsaganj in Firozabad joined the BJP today, on 12 January.
The leaders joined the BJP in presence of senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders in Delhi.
This development comes as a significant boost to BJP which is recovering from the shock after four MLAs quit the saffron party yesterday, on 11 January.
The BJP today informed that three UP leaders have now joined the party ahead of the upcoming polls.
The party also shared pictures of the newly recruited members with the party’s senior leaders.
MLAs Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar earlier resigned following Swami Prasad Maurya and are set to join SP.
Earlier in a similar event, several leaders from Punjab including former MLA Arvind Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and former Amritsar councillor Dharamveer Sarin joined the BJP.
BJP was also left embarrassed on Tuesday after OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet and joined SP.
He claimed that including Dalits, backward classes and youths were being neglected by the UP government.
