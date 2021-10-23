Bengal BJP Workers Brawl in Front of State President and Dilip Ghosh

When the other faction tried to push away the protesting party members, a fight broke where besides fisticuffs, chairs were also thrown, while the two senior leaders sat on the stage.

Blaming the TMC, Sukanta Majumdar said, “The TMC sent their men here to create this situation and disrupt our meeting. We will identify them. If any of our workers are involved then we will take action against them,” according to the Indian Express.

Ever since the BJP lost in the last state assembly elections against TMC, the party has witnessed constant turbulence.

Dilip Ghosh said these protestors were “new to the party and not true BJP workers. They don’t believe in our ideology. They came for gains ahead of the Assembly polls,” the Indian Express reported.

"The squabble within the party is now a public knowledge. Unable to stem dissent and keep its house in order, BJP is blaming TMC," a district Trinamool leader told PTI.

Since it lost the Assembly elections earlier this year, a large number of workers and regional leaders have deserted the BJP, most of them moving to the TMC. Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo is among the prominent names who recently joined the ruling party in the state.

(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)