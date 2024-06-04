Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Bardhawan - Durgapur Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Bardhaman-Durgapur was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Bardhaman-Durgapur are Azad Kirti Jha (TMC), Dilip Ghosh(BJP) and Sukriti Ghosal(CPIM).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Bardhaman-Durgapur seat.
Carved out of the former constituencies of Durgapur, Bardhaman, and Katwa following delimitation in 2008, Bardhaman-Durgapur has seen political victories from three different parties: CPI(M) in 2009, TMC in 2014, and BJP in 2019.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat was won by BJP candidate S.S Ahluwalia, while TMC candidate DR. Mamtaz Sanghamita had come in second place. In this year's Lok Sabha elections, BJP decided not to field their 2019 winner SS Ahluvalia, and gave the ticket to Dilip Ghosh instead: which is a transfer of seat for Ghosh who won the 2019 polls from Medinipur.
Pitted against Ghosh is TMC’s Kirti Azad, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Following the footsteps of his father, former Bihar CM Bhagwat Jha Azad, Kirti Azad is no stranger to the political fray. Initially affiliated with BJP, he was elected as MP from Bihar’s Darbhanga constituency thrice: in 1999, 2009, and 2014. However, following a suspension from the party, he contested the 2019 elections from Dhanbad seat on Congress ticket. He lost that election. Later, he joined TMC in 2021.
In 2014's General Elections, Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency was won by TMC candidate Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamita and CPM candidate Sk. Saidul Haque was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Bardhaman-Durgapur parliamentary constituency include Bardhaman Dakshin, Monteswar, Bardhaman Uttar, Bhatar, Galsi, Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim.
Bardhaman-Durgapur is one of the Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal.
With 42 seats in Lok Sabha, West Bengal has the third-highest seat count in the lower house. The voting on these seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls were held across seven phases between 19 April and 1 June.
Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the state’s ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting all of them. Although the party is part of the INDIA bloc, it could not reach a consensus seat-sharing deal with other INDIA parties in the state. Therefore, Congress and left parties have formed an alliance in West Bengal, under which Congress fielded its candidate on 13 seats, CPI(M) on 23 seats, RSP on three seats, CPI on two seats each and AIFB on one seat. BJP, which has emerged as a significant force in the West Bengal over the past few years, is contesting on all 42 seats alone.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP's rise in the West Bengal where it bagged 18 seats. TMC remained the top party with 22 seats. While left parties could not win any seat, Congress could win only two seats. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, TMC swept the state with 34 seats. Congress won in four constituencies, while BJP and CPI(M) won two seats each.
