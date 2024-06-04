Baramulla Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Baramulla was held in Phase 5 on 20 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Baramulla are Abdul Rashid Sheikh Engineer Rashid (Independent), Omar Abdullah (J&K National Conference), Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP), and Sajad Lone (JKPC).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Baramulla seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Baramulla seat was won by (J&K National Conference) candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, while JPC candidate Raja Aijaz Ali had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Baramulla constituency was won by PDP candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig and (J&K National Conference) candidate Sharief Ud-Din Shariq was the runner-up.

Omar Abdullah contesting from Baramulla came as a surprise to many. Abdullahs, the leading political clan of Jammu & Kashmir, have always contested from the Srinagar seat. The father-son duo have won three Lok Sabha elections each from Srinagar. But in this election, the party gave the Srinagar ticket to Shia cleric Aga Ruhullah and fielded Omar Abdullah from Baramulla instead.

The electoral history of Baramulla favours Abdullahs' Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC). The party has won four out of the last five General Elections on this seat. However, this year's election would be a challenging one for Abdullah and NC in Baramulla. Standing against Abdullah this time is Sajad Lone, president of Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference. The party's vote share has been gradually rising in Baramulla since 2009.

Challenging the two big-wigs for this seat, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) has placed its bets on former Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Although PDP is part of the INDIA bloc, but due to disagreement over seat-sharing, only Congress and NC are contesting together in the three seats that fall in Kashmir valley.

Spiking the electoral contest further, jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as ‘Engineer Rashid’ has also nominated himself from here. In the 2019 polls, Rashid came in third here, securing a vote share of 22.4%.