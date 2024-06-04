Baramulla Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Baramulla Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Baramulla Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Baramulla was held in Phase 5 on 20 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Baramulla are Abdul Rashid Sheikh Engineer Rashid (Independent), Omar Abdullah (J&K National Conference), Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP), and Sajad Lone (JKPC).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Baramulla seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Baramulla seat was won by (J&K National Conference) candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, while JPC candidate Raja Aijaz Ali had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Baramulla constituency was won by PDP candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig and (J&K National Conference) candidate Sharief Ud-Din Shariq was the runner-up.
Omar Abdullah contesting from Baramulla came as a surprise to many. Abdullahs, the leading political clan of Jammu & Kashmir, have always contested from the Srinagar seat. The father-son duo have won three Lok Sabha elections each from Srinagar. But in this election, the party gave the Srinagar ticket to Shia cleric Aga Ruhullah and fielded Omar Abdullah from Baramulla instead.
The electoral history of Baramulla favours Abdullahs' Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC). The party has won four out of the last five General Elections on this seat. However, this year's election would be a challenging one for Abdullah and NC in Baramulla. Standing against Abdullah this time is Sajad Lone, president of Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference. The party's vote share has been gradually rising in Baramulla since 2009.
Challenging the two big-wigs for this seat, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) has placed its bets on former Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Although PDP is part of the INDIA bloc, but due to disagreement over seat-sharing, only Congress and NC are contesting together in the three seats that fall in Kashmir valley.
Spiking the electoral contest further, jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as ‘Engineer Rashid’ has also nominated himself from here. In the 2019 polls, Rashid came in third here, securing a vote share of 22.4%.
Baramulla is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Jammu & Kashmir.
While Jammu and Kashmir's three prominent parties, NC, PDP, and Congress, are members of the INDIA alliance, only NC and Congress have entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state. The Farooq Abdullah-led NC is contesting on three seats of the Kashmir valley, Congress is competing from the two seats of Jammu. PDP fielded its candidates on the three seats of Kashmir, thereby fighting directly with NC on those seats. BJP is contesting just from the two seats of Jammu.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, five seats of Jammu & Kashmir went to polls across phases 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. Notably, polling in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was delayed from phase three on 7 May to phase six on 25 May after ECI stated poor weather and connectivity barriers. The move incited significant controversy with both NC and PDP condemning the shift. This Lok Sabha elections also saw Kashmir's constituencies registering high voter turnouts after decades.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, which were held before the abrogation of Article 370, NC won all three seats of Kashmir, while BJP won both the seats from Jammu. In 2014's Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the same two seats of Jammu, but the situation was different in Kashmir with PDP winning all three seats there.
