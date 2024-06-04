Bangalore Rural Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Bangalore Rural was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Bangalore Rural are Dr C N Manjunath (BJP) and D K Suresh (Congress). To counter the three-time MP, BJP is fielding Dr. CN Manjunath, cardiac surgeon and son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bangalore Rural seat was won by Congress candidate D. K. Suresh, while BJP candidate Ashwathnarayangowda had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Bangalore Rural constituency was won by Congress candidate D K Suresh and BJP candidate Muniraju Gowda . P was the runner-up.

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat has been a Congress stronghold for over a decade. In 2009, JD(S) bigwig and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy was elected from this seat after the constituency came into being following delimitation. However, his resignation in 2013 left the seat up for grabs, where Congress’ DK Suresh seized the opportunity, followed by successive victories from the seat in 2014 and 2019. Interestingly, in 2019, while the remainder of Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha seats slipped out of Congress’ clutches, Bangalore Rural was its sole representative in the state.

Assembly seats that fall under Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency include Kunigal, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South.