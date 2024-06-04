Bangalore Rural Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Bangalore Rural Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Bangalore Rural was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Bangalore Rural are Dr C N Manjunath (BJP) and D K Suresh (Congress). To counter the three-time MP, BJP is fielding Dr. CN Manjunath, cardiac surgeon and son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Bangalore Rural seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bangalore Rural seat was won by Congress candidate D. K. Suresh, while BJP candidate Ashwathnarayangowda had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Bangalore Rural constituency was won by Congress candidate D K Suresh and BJP candidate Muniraju Gowda . P was the runner-up.
Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat has been a Congress stronghold for over a decade. In 2009, JD(S) bigwig and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy was elected from this seat after the constituency came into being following delimitation. However, his resignation in 2013 left the seat up for grabs, where Congress’ DK Suresh seized the opportunity, followed by successive victories from the seat in 2014 and 2019. Interestingly, in 2019, while the remainder of Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha seats slipped out of Congress’ clutches, Bangalore Rural was its sole representative in the state.
Assembly seats that fall under Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency include Kunigal, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South.
Bangalore Rural is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 28 seats of Karnataka went to polls in phases two and three on 26 April and 7 May, respectively. The state recorded a voter turnout of approximately 68% across the two phases.
Karnataka's ruling party Congress is contesting alone in all the 28 seats, while NDA allies BJP and JD(S) have made a seat-sharing agreement according to which BJP is contesting in 25 seats and JD(S) on the remaining three seats.
Being BJP's only stronghold in South, Karnataka gave the saffron party a massive mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They won 25 seats. Congress, JD(S), and an independent candidate could win just one seat each.
While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seventeen seats in Karnataka, Congress won nine seats, and JD(S) could manage to win just two seats.
