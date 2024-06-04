Baharampur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Baharampur was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Baharampur are Pathan Yusuf (TMC), DR.Nirmal Kumar Saha(BJP) and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Baharampur seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Baharampur seat was won by Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while TMC candidate Apurba Sarkar (David) had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Baharampur constituency was won by Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and TMC candidate Indranil Sen was the runner-up.

Not many leaders have won a single Lok Sabha seat for five times in a row. That’s what makes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s hold over Baharampur remarkable. But this time, the Congress heavyweight’s sway in the constituency is at risk from its INDIA alliance partner Trinamool Congress. The TMC has decided to field former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Chowdhury, which is a tactical move to divide the decisive muslim votes in Baharampur.



Assembly seats that fall under Baharampur parliamentary constituency include Burwan, Kandi, Baharampur, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Nowda.