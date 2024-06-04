Azamgarh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Azamgarh was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Azamgarh are Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Azamgarh seat.

In the high-stake election emerging in Purvanchal, Azamgarh offers the most intense political contest. In the fray this time, the ruling BJP has entrusted incumbent MP from the seat and famed Bhojpuri actor-singer, Dinesh Lal Yadav, a.k.a Nirahua. Competing against him on SP’s ticket is Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin, Dharmendra Yadav.

This Yadav vs Yadav battle, when seen in the context of the local demography here, makes Azamgarh a three-way fight. While Yadavs-OBC hold 21% of the electorate, other communities also have a significant share, mainly, Muslims (17%) and Dalits (19%). The consolidation of Muslim-Yadav voters usually favours SP, but that equation may be affected with BSP fielding a Muslim candidate, Mashhod Saheeba Ansari.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Azamgarh seat was won by SP candidate Akhilesh Yadav, while BJP candidate Dinesh lal Yadav Nirahua had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Azamgarh constituency was won by SP candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav and BJP candidate Ramakant Yadav was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Azamgarh parliamentary constituency include Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar.