Delhi Floods: Atishi Questions Delhi Chief Secretary Over Delay in Relief Sum

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on 29 July wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar over 'laxity' in processing flood relief aid, and asking him to submit a status report by Monday, 31 July to her and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The letter dated Friday, 28 July, mentions that Atishi, Principal Secretary Revenue Ashwini Kumar, and other officers of revenue department, reviewed the financial aid of Rs 10,000 for flood-affected citizens in Delhi. They discovered that out of 4,716 families in relief camps, only 197 received the Rs 10,000 aid. The letter highlights the need for more transparency and accountability in the flood relief process.