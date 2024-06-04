Arani Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

With 39 seats in the state, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies among southern states. All the seats in the state went to polls in phase one on 19 April. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 62% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



State's ruling alliance led by DMK is part of the INDIA bloc. As per their seat distribution, DMK is contesting 22 seats, while Congress fielded its candidates on nine seats. Among other parties of the alliance, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK got two seats each, and MDMK, IUML are contesting on one seat each. Tamil Nadu's opposition party, AIADMK, is contesting on 34 seats and its ally DMDK is fighting on five seats. The BJP is fighting in Tamil Nadu with its NDA allies. According to their seat-sharing deal, the national party has fielded its candidates on 23 seats, PMK on 10, TMC(Moopanar) on three seats, and AMMK on two. Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam's independent candidature from Ramanathapuram is being backed by BJP.



Past Lok Sabha election results from Tamil Nadu indicate that the state has the tendency to swing overwhelmingly in the favour of either of the state party's – AIADMK or DMK. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK-led UPA in the state won 37 out of the 39 seats. DMK won 24 seats, Congress 8, CPI and CPI(M) 2 seats each, VCK and IUML won one each. AIADMK could bag just one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, AIADMK swept the election winning 37 seats, while BJP and PMK secured one seat each.