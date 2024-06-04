Andaman and Nicobar Islands Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Andaman and Nicobar Islands was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are Bishnu Pada Ray (BJP) and Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Andaman and Nicobar Islands seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands seat was won by Congress candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma, while BJP candidate Vishal Jolly had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Andaman and Nicobar Islands constituency was won by BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Ray and Congress candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma was the runner-up.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ sole seat went to polls in phase one on 19 April. This year, the union territory recorded its lowest voter turnout in 15 years – 64%.
Interestingly, the 2024 elections marked the first voting exercise for members of Andaman’s Shompen tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG).
