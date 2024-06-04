Alappuzha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Alappuzha was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.

Synonymous with the larger political trend in Kerala, the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency is set for a two-sided challenge between LDF and UDF. Both the alliances have won at least eight Lok Sabha polls here, out of the past 17 General Elections since independence.

In the fray this time is Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who held the parliamentary seat for a decade from 2009 to 2019. To counter him, CPI(M) is fielding known-face and incumbent MP from Alappuzha, AM Ariff.



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Alappuzha seat.



While Congress swept the 2019 LS elections in the state, winning 19 out of Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats, Alappuzha was the only seat that LDF won. Ariff was the face of this lone victory while Congress candidate Adv. Shanimol Osman had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Alappuzha constituency was won by Congress candidate K C Venugopal and CPIM candidate C B Chandrababu was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Alappuzha parliamentary constituency include Aroor, Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Haripad, Karunagappally, Cherthala, Kayamkulam.