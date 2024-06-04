Akola Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Akola Constituency Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Akola Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Akola was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Akola are Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP), Abhay Kashinath Patil (Congress), and Prakash Ambedkar (VBA).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Akola seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Akola seat was won by BJP candidate Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, while Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Ambedkar (Adv) Prakash Yashwant had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Akola constituency was won by BJP candidate Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao and Congress candidate Patel Hidayat Ulla Barkat Ulla was the runner-up.
With seven wins in nine elections since 1989, Akola has long been one of BJP's strongholds in Maharashtra. Since 2004, the BJP has maintained an unbroken streak of victories in the Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Eyeing to make it five-times in a row, the ruling party nominated Anup Dhotre, the son of four-time Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre, which was naturally followed by allegations of ‘parivarwaad’.
Post 1989, the two times BJP couldn't win from Akola was when Dr. Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, won in 1998 and 1999. Ambedkar, representing his Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), was again in the fray. He is aiming to break the string of defeats dating back to 2004.
Prior to 1989, Akola was firmly under the control of the Congress. This time, the Congress had chosen to field Dr. Abhay Patil, a Maratha candidate, instead of a Muslim candidate as they did in 2014 and 2019, potentially leveraging caste and religion dynamics in Akola.
Assembly seats that fall under Akola parliamentary constituency include Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Akola East, Murtizapur, Risod.
Akola is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.
The political shuffling in Maharashtra has made this an interesting election to watch out for. In the seat-division between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, BJP benefitted the most, bagging 28 out of the 48 seats. Its partners NCP, Shiv Sena, and RSP are competing on 4, 15, and 1 seats, respectively. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has agreed to a seat-sharing agreement where Shiv Sena (UBT) got 21 seats, Congress 17 seats, and NCP (SP) 10 seats.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 48 seats of Maharashtra went to polls across the first six phases from 19 April to 25 May.
Notably, while the Shiv Sena and BJP had been in a partnership for over three decades, a split in the former led to the Eknath Shinde-led faction supporting the saffron party, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena formed Maha Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP. Similarly, a split within the NCP led its Ajit Pawar faction to join BJP’s Mahayuti alliance while the Sharad Pawar faction sided with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and INDIA bloc at national level.
In the last Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, NDA's BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena won 18. UPA's NCP could only win just four seats and Congress won one seat. AIMIM won one, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 23 seats, Shiv Sena won 18, NCP won 4, Congress won 2, and Swabhimani Paksha won one seat.
