Akola Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Akola was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Akola are Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP), Abhay Kashinath Patil (Congress), and Prakash Ambedkar (VBA).

As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Akola seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Akola seat was won by BJP candidate Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, while Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Ambedkar (Adv) Prakash Yashwant had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Akola constituency was won by BJP candidate Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao and Congress candidate Patel Hidayat Ulla Barkat Ulla was the runner-up.

With seven wins in nine elections since 1989, Akola has long been one of BJP's strongholds in Maharashtra. Since 2004, the BJP has maintained an unbroken streak of victories in the Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Eyeing to make it five-times in a row, the ruling party nominated Anup Dhotre, the son of four-time Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre, which was naturally followed by allegations of ‘parivarwaad’.



Post 1989, the two times BJP couldn't win from Akola was when Dr. Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, won in 1998 and 1999. Ambedkar, representing his Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), was again in the fray. He is aiming to break the string of defeats dating back to 2004.



Prior to 1989, Akola was firmly under the control of the Congress. This time, the Congress had chosen to field Dr. Abhay Patil, a Maratha candidate, instead of a Muslim candidate as they did in 2014 and 2019, potentially leveraging caste and religion dynamics in Akola.



Assembly seats that fall under Akola parliamentary constituency include Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Akola East, Murtizapur, Risod.