Despite Modi Govt U-Turn on Farm Laws, No Alliance With BJP in Punjab: Akali Dal

Even as Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi announced that the Union government will repeal its controversial farm laws on Friday, 19 November, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has ruled out reigniting an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming state elections in Punjab.

Responding to a query from news agency ANI, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that there was no possibility of restoring their alliance with the BJP.

The Akali Dal had been the longest-running partner of the saffron party till it broke with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws; Harsimrat Kaur Badal even withdrew from the Union Cabinet over their differences last year.