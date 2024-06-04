Ajmer Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 25 seats of Rajasthan went to polls across phase one and phase two of voting.



While BJP is contesting all the seats alone, Congress is contesting on 23 seats and gave one seat each to Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and CPI(M).



Congress has failed to win even a single seat in Rajasthan in the last two Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, BJP won 24 seats and RLP won the remaining one seat. While in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP made a clean sweep winning all the 25 seats.