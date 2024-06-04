Ahmednagar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The political shuffling in Maharashtra has made this an interesting election to watch out for. In the seat-division between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, BJP benefitted the most, bagging 28 out of the 48 seats. Its partners NCP, Shiv Sena, and RSP are competing on 4, 15, and 1 seats, respectively. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has agreed to a seat-sharing agreement where Shiv Sena (UBT) got 21 seats, Congress 17 seats, and NCP (SP) 10 seats.



In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 48 seats of Maharashtra went to polls across the first six phases from 19 April to 25 May.



Notably, while the Shiv Sena and BJP had been in a partnership for over three decades, a split in the former led to the Eknath Shinde-led faction supporting the saffron party, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena formed Maha Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP. Similarly, a split within the NCP led its Ajit Pawar faction to join BJP’s Mahayuti alliance while the Sharad Pawar faction sided with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and INDIA bloc at national level.



In the last Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, NDA's BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena won 18. UPA's NCP could only win just four seats and Congress won one seat. AIMIM won one, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 23 seats, Shiv Sena won 18, NCP won 4, Congress won 2, and Swabhimani Paksha won one seat.