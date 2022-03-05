About 1,000 Indians In War Zones of Kharkiv & Sumy, Trying To Arrange Buses: MEA

India on Friday, 4 March, appealed for a ceasefire between Ukrainian and Russian troops in order to evacuate its citizens from conflict zones in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy, adding that it had not seen any implementation of the decision to provide safe corridors for civilians to leave from either side.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said around 1,000 Indians were stranded in the two regions, while five buses were waiting to take a section of citizens out of Pisochyn, reported news agency PTI.

Noting that over 20,000 Indians had moved out of Ukraine since the MEA’s initial advisories in mid-February, Bagchi added that 48 flights had brought back 10,300 citizens under the government’s evacuation mission, Operation Ganga.