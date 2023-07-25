Photos: 'INDIA' MPs Protest Against AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Suspension From RS

“Prime Minister Modi has time to visit France, USA and the whole world. But there is no time to take any action on the violence happening in #Manipur,” tweeted the AAP.

“If Modi ji is a strong leader then why is he hiding like this? Come to the house and give a statement, otherwise @SanjayAzadSln ji and the entire opposition's protest will continue,” the party said, quoting MP Sandeep Pathak