Photos: 'INDIA' MPs Protest Against AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Suspension From RS

Leaders of the Opposition alliance INDIA protested throughout the night at the parliament premises opposing suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon session protesting on the Manipur issue on Monday, 24 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Leaders of the Opposition alliance INDIA protested throughout the night at the Parliament premises opposing the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.
"All parties have drawn up rosters of their leaders who will represent them through the day and night. Leaders will take turns. There is full solidarity among the parties. While the move is to protest Singh's suspension. It is also a protest demanding the PM speak on Manipur whether in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha," a senior leader told PTI.
“Prime Minister Modi has time to visit France, USA and the whole world. But there is no time to take any action on the violence happening in #Manipur,” tweeted the AAP.
“If Modi ji is a strong leader then why is he hiding like this? Come to the house and give a statement, otherwise @SanjayAzadSln ji and the entire opposition's protest will continue,” the party said, quoting MP Sandeep Pathak
”High time PM Modi sheds his ego and takes the country into confidence on Manipur. PM Modi must tell what is his Government doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur,” tweeted MP Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking for a statement from PM Modi.
“Every night has its morning. Parliament Complex. Bapu's statue. Give justice to Manipur,” tweeted AAP MP Sanjay Singh alongside a picture at Parliament House complex in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue after the overnight protest demanding PM Modi’s statement on Tuesday, 25 July.
The leaders of Opposition parties of the newly formed alliance INDIA, including MP Sanjay Singh, the Congress, AAP, and Trinamool Congress held placards at the protest, that read “INDIA FOR MANIPUR.”
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale stated that Sanjay Singh was “shockingly & unfairly suspended.” He further added in his tweet, ”We all stand united in ensuring justice for Manipur & we will keep demanding that PM Modi feels an iota of shame & speaks up about the carnage happening under his party’s govt in Manipur.”
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other Opposition MPs during a protest demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)