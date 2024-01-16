'Will Sweep Chandigarh Municipal Polls': Raghav Chadha After AAP-Congress Tie Up

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha announced in a press conference on Tuesday 16 January.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, 16 January, said that the INDIA bloc will win the Chandigarh municipal polls, marking a significant victory ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
AAP and Congress, both members of the INDIA bloc, formed an alliance for the Chandigarh mayoral polls scheduled for 18 January.
"INDIA bloc is about to fight its first election on 18 January in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. It’s not any ordinary election this election will be the foundation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," said AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
"INDIA will go against the BJP in elections as an alliance for the first time. We believe that the Indian bloc will fight the Chandigarh election with power and will register a historic win," added Chadha.
In total, there are 35 councillors, of which the BJP currently has 14 and one MP, while the AAP has 13 and the Congress has 7. The Shiromani Akali Dal has a lone councillor. A majority of 18 votes is required, with the BJP having a maximum of 15 votes, reported news agency IANS.
"After this election, the scorecard will be INDIA 1 and BJP 0," Chadha claimed.
