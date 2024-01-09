Delhi CM Kejriwal And Punjab CM Mann Visit Jailed AAP MLA Vasava in Gujarat

The visit follows a rally in Netrang, a tribal-dominated area in Gujarat's Bharuch district, where both leaders campaigned in support of Vasava. Kejriwal announced Vasava as the AAP candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the rally.

The seat is currently held by Mansukh Vasava, a former BJP Union Minister.

Chaitar Vasava, a Dediapada legislator, was arrested last year for intimidating forest officials and firing shots during a dispute over land cultivation rights with local tribals. His wife, Shakuntalaben, faces similar charges.