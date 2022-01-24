UIDAI Introduces Aadhaar PVC Card: How to Apply for it Online on uidai.gov.in

Order Aadhaar PVC card online on uidai.gov.in
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched Aadhaar PVC Card, a new form of Aadhaar. There are four forms of Aadhaar: Aadhaar Letter, eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC card.
"Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features," reads the official website of UIDAI.
Visit the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in.
Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' under 'Get Aadhaar'.
Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.
Enter the security code
Click on “Request OTP” button.
Enter OTP received on registered mobile number.
Go through terms and conditions and click on the check box against it.
Click on 'Submit'.
Preview of the Aadhaar details will appear on the screen. Check them carefully.
Click on 'Make payment'.
You will be directed to a new webpage. Make your payment.
After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.
Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status.
Aadhaar PVC card can also be ordered using a non-registered mobile number. For more details about the same, visit the official website of UIDAI.
