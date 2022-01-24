UIDAI Introduces Aadhaar PVC Card: How to Apply for it Online on uidai.gov.in

Aadhaar PVC Card can be ordered online by paying a fee of Rs 50.
The Quint
News
Published:

Order Aadhaar PVC card online on uidai.gov.in

|

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/AlankitGroup)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Order Aadhaar PVC card online on&nbsp;uidai.gov.in</p></div>

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched Aadhaar PVC Card, a new form of Aadhaar. There are four forms of Aadhaar: Aadhaar Letter, eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC card.

"Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features," reads the official website of UIDAI.

Also ReadAadhaar Card Update: Here's How To Check Aadhaar Status Online and Offline
Interested card holders can order Aadhaar PVC card online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in by using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for the same.

How to Apply Aadhaar PVC Card Online?

  • Visit the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in.

  • Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' under 'Get Aadhaar'.

  • Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.

  • Enter the security code

  • Click on “Request OTP” button.

  • Enter OTP received on registered mobile number.

  • Go through terms and conditions and click on the check box against it.

  • Click on 'Submit'.

  • Preview of the Aadhaar details will appear on the screen. Check them carefully.

  • Click on 'Make payment'.

  • You will be directed to a new webpage. Make your payment.

  • After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

  • Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Aadhaar PVC card can also be ordered using a non-registered mobile number. For more details about the same, visit the official website of UIDAI.

Also ReadPAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date is 31 March: How to Link Your PAN And Aadhaar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT