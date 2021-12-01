Samosa Challenge! Who Can Eat Most Samosas With Weird Fillings?

Who will finish these samosas first?
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Disclaimer: All samosas eaten by the participants are had at their own risk. And we are not responsible for any side effects or sickness they may suffer for consuming these free samosas.
Indians are at their best when it comes to food innovation. You already knew that with viral videos of bizarre food combinations surfacing on the internet. And we are bringing you some more with this food challenge.
Don't hate us for ruining your most favourite street food, Samosa, by presenting you with unusual fillings that you didn't ask for.
Everyone's favourite Samosa.
Situated in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, Samosa Hub serves over 30 types of Samosas, which include Pasta Samosa, Manchurian Samosa, Soya Chaap Samosa, and many more. We of course cannot list all these bizarre combinations here.
But now that we have your attention after mentioning all these fillings. Allow us to show some colourful samosas.
Mango Samosa.
We are mango lovers but never have we ever thought of Mango Samosa. A samosa with frozen mango pulp tastes extremely sweet. Perfect for your sweet-tooth.
Paan Samosa.
And when we mentioned colourful Samosa, we got a lot more than you expected. One of them is this Paan Samosa, with filling of Gulkand and Paan leaves. Tastes exactly like Meetha Paan with just a crust of Maida.
Strawberry Samosa.
Strawberry Samosa with pink crust made of Maida with strawberry jam filling is too sweet to handle. Tastes completely like a strawberry ice cream.
Blueberry Samosa.
Chocolate samosa is now a passé-samosa and Blueberry is the new in-thing. Blue crust of Maida is not something you die for but the refreshing taste is worth a try. Molten filling of Berry jam in Blueberry Samosa might melt your heart too.
No matter how weird the samosa fillings can get, we keep coming back to our beloved one 'Aloo Samosa'. And that's the real OG, Period.
