DNP Prawn Ambot Tik: Goan Curry With Coconut

How to cook :

STEP 1:

Marinate the Prawns using Salt, Turmeric powder, Red Chilli powder and Lemon juice

Mix it with your hands

To make Ambot Tik paste,

Blend black pepper, Cumin seeds, Coriander seeds, Kashmiri red chilli, grated Coconut and Tamarind pulp together.



STEP 2:

Heat the pan and add some Coconut oil

Add some chopped Onions and sauté it well

Add the Ambot Tik paste followed by salt to taste

Cover the lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes

Add half cup of water

Cover the lid and let it boil

STEP 3:

Stir it well while adding Coconut milk

Add slit green Chillies

Give it a mix

Add the marinated Prawns

Let the gravy simmer with Prawns for 3-5 minutes