Pakhala Bhat – An Odia Cuisine: Fermented Rice Recipe

Bored of eating the same steamed rice for ages? This easy-to-cook recipe from Odisha is just for you.
Tridip K Mandal & Muskan Singh
What The Food
Updated:

Kill your hunger with the comforting mix of rice and curd.

|

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kill your hunger with the comforting mix of rice and curd.</p></div>

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Bored of eating the same steamed rice for ages but too lazy to try something different, then this easy to cook recipe from Odisha is for you. PAKHALA BHAAT, the fermented rice recipe is also known as Panta Bhaat in West Bengal and Poita Bhaat in Assam. It recently made it's debut in MasterChef Australia. Consumption of this authentic food helps in controlling body temperature and regulating blood pressure.

Ingredients :

  1. Cooked rice

  2. Water

  3. Curd

  4. Coriander leaves

  5. Curry leaves

  6. Mustard oil

  7. Mustard seeds

  8. Rock salt

  9. Salt

  10. Kashmiri red chilli

  11. Chilli powder

  12. Chopped onions

  13. Lemon

  14. Green chillies

  15. Hing

How to cook :

Take 1 bowl of cooked rice and add water

Rice should be immersed in water

Mash the rice and add 4/5 tbsp of curd

Add rock salt (optional)

Add salt

Next Add

Freshly chopped coriander leaves

Chopped green chillies

2 slices of lemon

Chopped onions

To Make the Pakhala Bhaat Tadka-liscious

Add mustard oil followed by 2 red chillies and mustard seeds

Wait till mustard seeds crackle

Add curry leaves

Add hing for fragrance

Cook the tadka for a minute and let it cool down

Add the tadka to Pakhala and mix it well

Nothing beats the bowl full of Pakhala and variety of accompaniments. 

Relish this comforting mix of rice and curd with your favourite aloo bhaaja/fry, onion pakoda or any accompaniments.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 09 Aug 2021,07:25 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT