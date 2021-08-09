Pakhala Bhat – An Odia Cuisine: Fermented Rice Recipe

Kill your hunger with the comforting mix of rice and curd.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Bored of eating the same steamed rice for ages but too lazy to try something different, then this easy to cook recipe from Odisha is for you. PAKHALA BHAAT, the fermented rice recipe is also known as Panta Bhaat in West Bengal and Poita Bhaat in Assam. It recently made it's debut in MasterChef Australia. Consumption of this authentic food helps in controlling body temperature and regulating blood pressure.
Ingredients :
Cooked rice
Water
Curd
Coriander leaves
Curry leaves
Mustard oil
Mustard seeds
Rock salt
Salt
Kashmiri red chilli
Chilli powder
Chopped onions
Lemon
Green chillies
Hing
How to cook :
Take 1 bowl of cooked rice and add water
Rice should be immersed in water
Mash the rice and add 4/5 tbsp of curd
Add rock salt (optional)
Add salt
Next Add
Freshly chopped coriander leaves
Chopped green chillies
2 slices of lemon
Chopped onions
To Make the Pakhala Bhaat Tadka-liscious
Add mustard oil followed by 2 red chillies and mustard seeds
Wait till mustard seeds crackle
Add curry leaves
Add hing for fragrance
Cook the tadka for a minute and let it cool down
Add the tadka to Pakhala and mix it well
Nothing beats the bowl full of Pakhala and variety of accompaniments.
Relish this comforting mix of rice and curd with your favourite aloo bhaaja/fry, onion pakoda or any accompaniments.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Aug 2021,07:25 PM IST