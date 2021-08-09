Pakhala Bhat – An Odia Cuisine: Fermented Rice Recipe

How to cook :

Take 1 bowl of cooked rice and add water

Rice should be immersed in water

Mash the rice and add 4/5 tbsp of curd

Add rock salt (optional)

Add salt

Next Add

Freshly chopped coriander leaves

Chopped green chillies

2 slices of lemon

Chopped onions



To Make the Pakhala Bhaat Tadka-liscious

Add mustard oil followed by 2 red chillies and mustard seeds

Wait till mustard seeds crackle

Add curry leaves

Add hing for fragrance

Cook the tadka for a minute and let it cool down

Add the tadka to Pakhala and mix it well